By submitting your information, you agree that linuxtoday.com may send you linuxtoday offers via email, phone and text message, as well as email offers about other products and services that linuxtoday believes may be of interest to you. linuxtoday will process your information in accordance with the Quinstreet Privacy Policy .

Chromebooks Get Better Support for External Displays, Floating Virtual Keyboard

The first and most exciting feature that's coming soon to a Chromebook near your is the ability for Chrome OS to preserve window positions across displays even after the external displays were disconnected and reconnected. The change it already in the Chrome OS Dev channel, so you can try it out right now by enabling the chrome://flags/#ash-enable-persistent-window-bounds experimental flag. The second feature that we'd like to share with you today is that all future Chrome OS releases will be shipping with a floating virtual keyboard by default. This change is now available for public testing in Chrome Canary and Dev Channel and could come in handy whenever you need to type something on your Chromebook when in landscape mode (check out the GIF attached below to see in action).

Complete Story

Related Stories: