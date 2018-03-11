Chromebooks Getting All-New Wallpaper Picker and Support for Exporting Passwords

Chromium evangelist at Google Francois Beaufort recently shared details about several new features that have been added to the Chrome Canary experimental channel for Google's Chrome OS operating system for Chromebooks, including a brand-new wallpaper picker, support for exporting passwords, and a revamped keyboard shortcut viewer. According to the developer, Chrome OS is getting an all-new wallpaper picker that promises to let Chromebook users quickly select a different wallpaper from the vast selection of newly added wallpapers, as well as from your downloaded photos, which the new wallpaper picker will show at a glance in the "My Photos" section.

