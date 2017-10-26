Crello - A Free Cloud-Based Graphic Design Tool

Crello is a free cloud-based graphic design software and photo editor that can be used to create professional flyers, posters, pictures, cards, magazines, ebooks, etc. It features 5000+ designs that you are free to customize and use whichever way you see fit not excluding social media ads, page covers, magazines, flyers, and greeting cards.

