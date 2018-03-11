Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Current Newswire:

More on LinuxToday

Deepin Desktop Props Up Pardus Linux

Mar 09, 2018, 12:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Jack M. Germain)

The Pardus Linux distro offers an inviting computing experience with both old and new options. However, a dual development path narrows its user appeal.

Pardus suffers from sharing its personality -- splitting its attention between an enterprise edition and a community version. While they both share the same distro name, they come from different developer teams.

Complete Story

Related Stories: