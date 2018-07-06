dcsimg
Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Current Newswire:

More on LinuxToday

Dell Launches World's Most Powerful 15" and 17" Laptops Powered by Ubuntu Linux

Jul 05, 2018, 15:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Marius Nestor)

At the end of May 2018, Dell's Project Sputnik leader George Barton announced the availability of four new Dell Precision Mobile Workstations running the open-source and free Ubuntu Linux operating system. While at the moment of the announcement only the Dell Precision 3530 was available to order, those interested in purchasing a powerful laptop with Ubuntu pre-installed can now order two other models, namely the Dell Precision 7530 and Dell Precision 7730.

Complete Story

Related Stories:
×
We have made updates to our Privacy Policy to reflect the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation.