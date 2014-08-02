Embedded Linux OS LibreELEC 8.2.2 "Krypton" Released with Fix for 3D Movies

LibreELEC 8.2.2 is the second maintenance release for the LibreELEC 8.2 "Krypton" series, which is based on the Kodi 17 "Krypton" open-source media center, and it's here one month after version 8.2.1 to fix a critical bug in the FFMpeg multimedia backend that prevented users from enjoying 3D movies. Users who want to watch 3D movies are recommended to manually update to LibreELEC 8.2.2 using the manual update function in the LibreELEC settings add-on, as there won't be any automatic updates available until after the Christmas holidays. If you don't want to update manually, you'll have to wait until December 27 or 28.

Complete Story

Related Stories: