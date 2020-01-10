Endless OS, a Kid-Friendly Linux, Is Coming to Raspberry Pi

Though Raspbian is the official operating system for Raspberry Pi, the platform has a number of OSes available for it, including Windows 10 IoT Core, Ubuntu Core and OpenElec. Very soon, we'll be able to add a new name to this list: Endless OS. Here at CES 2020, Endless Inc. showed its operating system running on a Raspberry Pi 4 B with 4GB of RAM, and company founder Matt Dalio said that a public beta should be available within the next few weeks.

