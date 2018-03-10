Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Endless OS Helps Tear Down Linux Wall

Feb 23, 2018
The Endless OS is a distro with its own adapted desktop environment based on Gnome 3, and with an even simpler and more streamlined user experience.

Although it looks and feels a lot like an Android shell running on a PC, Endless OS is a fully functional Linux distro designed to be easy to install and very simple to use.

