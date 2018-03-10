Endless OS Helps Tear Down Linux Wall

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
Endless OS Helps Tear Down Linux WallFeb 23, 2018, 07:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Jack M. Germain)
The Endless OS is a distro with its own adapted desktop environment based on Gnome 3, and with an even simpler and more streamlined user experience.
Although it looks and feels a lot like an Android shell running on a PC, Endless OS is a fully functional Linux distro designed to be easy to install and very simple to use.
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)