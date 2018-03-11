Exodus - Safely Copy Linux Binaries From One Linux System to Another

Tecmint: Exodus is a simple yet useful program for easily and securely copying Linux ELF binaries from one system to another. For example, if you have htop (Linux Process Monitoring Tool) installed on your desktop machine, but not installed on your remote Linux server, exodus gives a way to copy/install the htop binary from the desktop machine to the remote server.

Complete Story