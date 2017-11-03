Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Current Newswire:

More on LinuxToday

F1 2017 released for Linux as Feral Interactive's first Vulkan-only title, here???s a port report

Nov 03, 2017, 09:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Liam Dawe)

WEBINAR: On-demand Event

Replace Oracle with the NoSQL Engagement Database: Why and how leading companies are making the switch REGISTER >

Feral Interactive have given Linux gaming another great title, with the release of F1 2017 today. Their first Vulkan-only title.

Complete Story

Related Stories: