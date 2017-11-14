Firefox 57 Takes Quantum Leap Forward in Speed and Looks

Mozilla is aiming to regain both mind and market share with its next major release of the open-source Firefox web browser, which is scheduled to become generally available on Nov. 14. The Firefox 57 browser is known as Quantum and includes a new user interface, improved performance and improved features that differentiate it from past Firefox releases. The new user interface is called Photon and provides users with a modern theme for web browsing. Mozilla also claims that Firefox 57 is faster than its predecessors, enabling pages to load faster than ever before.

