Flatpak 1.5 Linux App Sandboxing Rolls Out with New Features, Many Improvements

Highlights of the Flatpak 1.5 release include new "--or-update" option for the "flatpak install" command to perform an update operation if the application is already installed, as well as a new "flatpak mask" command that allows pinning of app versions and avoids automatic downloads. Flatpak 1.5 also introduces support for self-updates and the ability to monitor updates for apps from the Flatpak portal, support for images tagged with labels and annotations, and support for Docker mimetypes.
