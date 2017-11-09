|
GeckoLinux Beta Does openSuse Better
Nov 09, 2017
When I first looked at GeckoLinux in late 2015, I was impressed with the developer's efforts to smooth over what I did not like about using the Suse infrastructure.
GeckoLinux impressed me then. It does not disappoint me now. That infant entry to LinuxLand has matured significantly in Development Release 423.171028.16 Beta, which became available late last month.
