GNOME Project Welcomes Canonical and Ubuntu to GNOME Foundation Advisory Board

With the release of the Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) operating system, Canonical replaced their Unity user interface with the GNOME desktop environment, and now they're looking to sponsor the project by becoming a member of the Advisory Board.

Among some powerful members of GNOME Foundation's Advisory Board, we can mention Google, FSF (Free Software Foundation), and Linux Foundation. And now, Canonical will also support the GNOME Project by providing funding and expert consultation.

