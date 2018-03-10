Google Chrome 65 Now Rolling Out to Android Devices to Fight Malvertising

Google Chrome 65 (65.0.3325.109) is the first version of the Chromium-based web browser to come with a built-in ad-blocking feature that promises to fight malvertising by preventing websites with abusive ads from opening tabs or new windows and ruin your entire Chrome browsing experience. Apart from fighting malvertising, Chrome 65 for Android also introduces a new Languages menu in Settings that lets users set the language preferences for web content, as well as the ability to enable the prompt for the simplified view mode for all supported articles. This feature can be turned on from the Accessibility settings.

