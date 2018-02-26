Google Plans to Add Support for Containerized Linux Apps to Chromebooks

Google is apparently working on Project Crostini for Chrome OS to allow Linux VMs on Chrome OS, according to a Reddit thread, which points to a recent Chromium commit explaining a new device policy designed will allow Linux virtual machines to run on Chrome OS if it's set to true. This can only mean that the dream of running Linux apps on your Chromebook is finally becoming a reality. It won't be long until the new policy feature described above will hit the Dev, Beta, and then Stable channel of Chrome OS so you can taste Linux software yourself on Chrome OS.

