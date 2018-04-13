Google Says Its Upcoming Fuchsia OS Is Not Linux, Uses Zircon Kernel

Fuchsia OS has been in development for more than two years, and Google didn't actually say anything to the public about its secret project until now, when it published in-depth documentation about the upcoming operating system, called "The Book." As both Android and Chrome OS are using the Linux kernel at their core, many believed that Fuchsia OS is also a Linux-based operating system, but Google makes it very clear that "Fuchsia is not Linux" in the newly published documentation.

