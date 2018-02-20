Hackers Turn the Nintendo Switch into a Linux Tablet with KDE Plasma Desktop

Over the weekend, the fail0verflow hacking group announced on Twitter that they went as far as to install a graphical environment on the Nintendo Switch in the form of the widely-used KDE Plasma desktop, thus transforming the gaming console into a full-fledged Linux tablet. In the video they posted on Twitter (attached below), you can see the KDE Plasma desktop environment running on the Nintendo Switch, allowing users to adjust the display's brightness, easily zoom in or out on web pages using your fingers, as well as to scroll pages and write text with the on-screen keyboard.

