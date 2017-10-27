How to Fix the 403 Forbidden Error in WordPress

(Other stories by RoseHosting

WEBINAR: On-demand Event Replace Oracle with the NoSQL Engagement Database: Why and how leading companies are making the switch REGISTER >

The 403 Forbidden error is an HTTP status code which appears when we don't have permissions to access a specific page or a resource on our website, most probably because of some improper configuration of our web server. In most cases, it may take more time to actually identify and find what exactly is causing this 403 forbidden error on WordPress, than fixing the error itself.

Complete Story