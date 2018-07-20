How To Install Asterisk on Ubuntu 18.04

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
How To Install Asterisk on Ubuntu 18.04Jul 19, 2018, 10:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Linuxize)
Asterisk is the most popular and widely adopted open source PBX platform that powers IP PBX systems, conference servers and VoIP gateways. It is used by individuals, small businesses, large enterprises and governments worldwide. Asterisk features include voicemail, music on hold, conference calling, call queuing, call recording, interactive voice response and much more. This tutorial will guide you through the steps required to install Asterisk 15 on Ubuntu 18.04.
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)