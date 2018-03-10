How to Install Liferay CMS on Debian 9

|
How to Install Liferay CMS on Debian 9Feb 16, 2018, 11:00 (0 Talkback[s])
Liferay is a free and open source content management software written in Java and uses MySQL to store their data. Liferay is a web-based application portal that can be used to build websites and portals as an assembly of themes, pages, and a common navigation. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Liferay on Debian 9 server.
