How to Install MediaWiki with Nginx on CentOS 7

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
How to Install MediaWiki with Nginx on CentOS 7Oct 31, 2017, 23:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Muhammad Arul)
WEBINAR: On-demand Event
Replace Oracle with the NoSQL Engagement Database: Why and how leading companies are making the switch REGISTER >
MediaWiki is a popular wiki software that was originally developed for use on Wikipedia. It's a free and open source wiki software written in the PHP programming language. In this tutorial, we will discuss how to step-by-step install MediaWiki with Nginx web server on CentOS 7.
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)