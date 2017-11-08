How to Install Nagios 4 in Ubuntu and Debian

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
How to Install Nagios 4 in Ubuntu and DebianNov 08, 2017, 14:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Ravi Saive)
Nagios Core is a free Open Source network monitoring application designed for monitoring network applications, devices and their related services and in a network. Nagios can remotely monitor specific operating system parameters via agents deployed on nodes and send alerts via mail or SMS in order to notify administrators in case critical services in a network, such as SMTP, HTTP, SSH, FTP and other fails.
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)