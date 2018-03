How to install ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors 4.8.7 as a Snap Package

(Other stories by Daria

From now on you can quickly and easily install ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors on various Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint, Arch Linux, Fedora, Gentoo, openSUSE, Solus, Manjaro, OpenWrt, OpenEmbedded, and Yocto as a containerized snap package.

Complete Story