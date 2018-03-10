How to install the latest NVIDIA drivers on Debian 9 Stretch Linux

NVIDIA graphics cards have long been the favorite for Linux gamers. Their proprietary drivers have been very well supported for the last few years, and they continue to be. The open source Nouveau drivers have been far less reliable, mostly due to NVIDIA's refusal to work with the open source community. Either way, though, the drivers are available to install on Debian Stretch.

Complete Story