How to Install Turtl Server - Evernote Alternative - on Ubuntu 16.04

Turtl is a secure and encrypted Evernote alternative. It's an open source application that allows you to take notes, bookmark websites, store documents, share passwords with your coworkers. In this tutorial, we will show you step-by-step how to install and configure the Turtl server on Ubuntu 16.04.

Complete Story

Related Stories: