How to set up a print server on a Raspberry Pi

Mar 08, 2018, 19:00 (0 Talkback[s])
I realized we really needed a solution to connect the printer to the wireless network so both of us could print to it whenever we wanted. I could buy a wireless print server to connect the USB printer to the wireless network, but I decided instead to use my Raspberry Pi to build a print server to make the LaserJet available to anyone in our house.

