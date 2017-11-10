How to Setup Zammad Ticketing System on Ubuntu 16.04

Zammad is an open source helpdesk/customer support system written in Ruby. It's a web-based ticketing system with many features, including support to manage customer communication over several channels like Facebook, telegram, chat, and emails. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and configure Zammad Ticketing System using Nginx web server and PostgreSQL for the database system.

