How to start writing macros in LibreOffice Basic

How to start writing macros in LibreOffice BasicFeb 08, 2018, 23:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Opensource.com)
Variable names cannot contain more than 255 characters. They should start with either upper- or lower-case letters of the Latin alphabet, and they can include underscores ("_") and numerals. Other punctuation or characters from non-Latin alphabets can cause a syntax error or a BASIC runtime error if names are not put within square brackets.
