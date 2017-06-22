Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Current Newswire:

More on LinuxToday

How to start writing macros in LibreOffice Basic

Feb 08, 2018, 23:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Opensource.com)

Variable names cannot contain more than 255 characters. They should start with either upper- or lower-case letters of the Latin alphabet, and they can include underscores ("_") and numerals. Other punctuation or characters from non-Latin alphabets can cause a syntax error or a BASIC runtime error if names are not put within square brackets.

Complete Story

Related Stories: