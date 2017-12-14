How to update ONLYOFFICE to version 9.5 with Docker

(Other stories by Daria

ONLYOFFICE updated its collaborative open source system Community Server to version 9.5. Lots of new features were released: improved authentication security, multiple reports and new currency settings in the CRM module, bulk actions and more flexible right management in the Projects module, the redesigned Talk module, new interface languages - Dutch, Vietnamese, Turkish, Slovak, Czech. Learn how to easily upgrade ONLYOFFICE Community Server to the latest version using Docker with this tutorial.

Complete Story