Install Debian 9 (Stretch) via PXE Network Boot Server

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
Install Debian 9 (Stretch) via PXE Network Boot ServerNov 12, 2017, 10:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Matt Vas)
In this tutorial, we'll guide you on how to install the latest version of Debian 9 server via a PXE server with internet remote HTTP mirror sources offered by Debian archive mirrors. The DHCP server that we'll use in this tutorial to setup PXE environment will be ISC-DHCP Server and the netboot Debian files will be served on the local network by TFTPD-HPA server.
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)