KDE Plasma 5.11.3 Desktop Environment Released with 40 Bugfixes and Improvements

The KDE Plasma 5.11.3 software update comes two weeks after the KDE Plasma 5.11.2 release, and it appears to include a total of 40 changes, improving Plasma Desktop, Plasma Workspace, Plasma Discover, Plasma Addons, Plasma Networkmanager, KScreen, KWin, Milou, plasma-integration, kactivitymanagerd, and System Settings. Highlights of this update include a sync of the XWayland DPI font to the Wayland DPI, better support for systems that don't have a gtkrc file in /etc for KDE GTK Config, as well as the ability to store passwords for all users if the KWallet application is diabled. Check out the full changelog attached below for more details.

