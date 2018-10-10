By submitting your information, you agree that linuxtoday.com may send you linuxtoday offers via email, phone and text message, as well as email offers about other products and services that linuxtoday believes may be of interest to you. linuxtoday will process your information in accordance with the Quinstreet Privacy Policy .

KDE Plasma 5.14 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here's What's New

Coming about four months after the release of the KDE Plasma 5.13 desktop environment, which reached end of life last month with the 5.13.5 point release, KDE Plasma 5.14 is here with a lot of goodies for all KDE fans. New features include a Display Configuration widget for screen management during presentations, built-in speaker test feature in the Audio Volume widget, and support for SSH VPN tunnels in the Network widget. The way users switch between their primary monitor and a secondary one is now smoother in KDE Plasma 5.14, which finally brings support for importing existing encrypted files from a Plasma Vault. Other enhancements include better LibreOffice compatibility for the Task Manager, user-switching in the lock screen for better security and usability, and a new "Tools" menu in the System Monitor with a bunch of handy utilities.

Complete Story

Related Stories: