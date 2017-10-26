KDE Plasma 5.8.8 LTS Desktop Environment Released with Various Improvements

In case you forgot, there's an LTS (Long-Term Support) version of the KDE desktop environment, KDE Plasma 5.8, which will receive support until April 2018. Today's KDE Plasma 5.8.8 update is a bugfix release that attempts to fix about 24 issues across various core components of the desktop environment. Among the highlights of this release, we can mention a fix for a crash that occurred when using the Plasma Discover package manager to update apps, support for reading CPU clock from cpufreq/scaling_cur_freq instead of /proc/cpuinfo, as well as improvements to look and feel notifications.

