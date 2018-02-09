KDE Slimbook II Plasma-Based Linux Ultrabook Laptop Is Cheaper, More Powerful

Meet KDE Slimbook II, the second-generation of the KDE Slimbook laptop that emphasizes the widely-used KDE Plasma open-source desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions. Build for running the KDE Neon Linux distro, the 1st-generation KDE Slimbook laptop was announced a year ago and offered some attractive features, including a 13.3-inch screen, faster SSDs, and latest Plasma desktop. A year later, KDE Slimbook II is here to redefine what a modern Linux laptop should be and promises to be up to 15 percent faster than its predecessor by featuring either a 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 CPU with 3MB cache and Turbo Boost up to 3.1 GHz or a 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 CPU with 4MB cache and Turbo Boost up to 3.5 GHz. It also supports 4, 8, or 16 GB or DDR4 RAM that's up to 33 percent faster than DDR3.

