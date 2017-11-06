Krita 3.3.2 Update Makes the Digital Painting App Render Up to 10,000 Frames

Krita 3.3.2 comes three weeks after the first point release in the new stable series, Krita 3.3.1, to address to important regressions, namely the reading of brush presets with textures and Windows Ink tablet and wintab handling, which were broke in the Microsoft Windows 10 Build 1709 operating system. Another interesting change implemented in the Krita 3.3.2 release is the ability for the digital painting app to render up to 10,000 animation frames, along with the ability to export empty frames after the end of each animation. On top of that, it's now possible to start Krita with a new, empty image from the command-line (e.g. krita --new-image RGBA,8,5000,3000).

