KSmoothDock - excellent KDE Plasma 5 desktop panel with parabolic zooming

KSmoothDock is a cool desktop panel with parabolic zooming effect for KDE Plasma 5. While visually it is inspired by Mac OS X???s Dock, it aims to follow the traditional Linux model of desktop panel with the application menu, launchers, the pager, the task manager, the system tray and the clock. KSmoothDock is written in C++ and depends on Qt 5 and KDE Frameworks 5.

