Kudos to Namib Linux for Making Arch Approachable

Current Newswire:
Kudos to Namib Linux for Making Arch ApproachableFeb 14, 2018, 08:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Jack M. Germain)
Since Namib is based on the Arch philosophy, it uses rolling releases so you do not have to reinstall the entire operating system every time a major update occurs. The Pacman package manager handles new system components along with security and application updates automatically.
Namib is very up to date.
