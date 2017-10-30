LibreELEC 8.2 Embedded Linux OS Released with Patches for WPA2 KRACK, Broadpwn

LibreELEC 8.2 has been in development for the past several months, during which it received several beta versions that implemented many of the new features and improvements. The OS is now powered by the latest Kodi 17.5.1 open-source media center to allow users to transform their SBCs into HTPCs (home theater PCs). First and foremost, LibreELEC 8.2 is fully patched against the recently disclosed WPA2 KRACK (Key Reinstallation Attack) security vulnerability, as well as the Broadpwn Wi-Fi vulnerability for Raspberry Pi boards. Also for Raspberry Pi, LibreELEC 8.2 brings the Linux 4.9.43 LTS kernel and fixes CEC button press issues.

