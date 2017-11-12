LibreOffice 5.4.3 Office Suite Released with over 50 Bug and Regression Fixes

LibreOffice 5.4.3 comes about five weeks after the 5.4.2 maintenance update and it's a minor point release that attempts to fix even more bugs and regressions that have been discovered in the previous version. According to the changelogs for the RC1 and RC2 development milestone, a total of 52 issues were addressed in the LibreOffice 5.4.3 release across various of the components of the office suite. Check out each changelog if you're curious to know what exactly was fixed.

