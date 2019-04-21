LibreOffice 6.2.3 Office Suite Released with More Than 90 Bug Fixes

LibreOffice 6.2.3 is here about a month after the release of LibreOffice 6.2.2 to add another layer of bug fixes and improvements to various of the components included in the beloved open source office suite used by millions of computer users worldwide. LibreOffice 6.2.3 contains a total of 92 changes to make your LibreOffice experience more stable and reliable. While The Document Foundation still recommends the LibreOffice 6.2 release to power users and tech-savvy individuals, we suggest upgrading to today's LibreOffice 6.2.3 release if you want to use the latest office suite technologies. If you're more inclined to the stable aspect of LibreOffice, than stick to the LibreOffice 6.1 series, which is supported until May 29, 2019.

