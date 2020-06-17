Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux Kernel 5.8 as one of the "Biggest Releases of All Time"

Two weeks after the release of the Linux 5.7 kernel series, the merge window for the upcoming Linux 5.8 kernel is now officially closed and the first Release Candidate (RC) milestone hit the streets for public testing. And it looks like Linux 5.8 is shaping up to be one of the "biggest releases of all time," according to Linus Torvalds, who said that it's almost on par with the Linux 4.9 kernel and could be even bigger due to a lot of development for new features and improvements across all components, including architecture, file systems, drivers, and documentation.

