Linus Torvalds Releases Subsurface 4.7.1 Dive Planner Update with New Map Widget

WEBINAR: On-demand Event Replace Oracle with the NoSQL Engagement Database: Why and how leading companies are making the switch REGISTER >

Among the changes implemented in the Subsurface 4.7.1 update, we can mention a new map widget that deprecates the rotating globe, the ability for the green gas icon to change when switching to EAN100, as well as better support for importing dive data from Datatrak, Shearwater desktop, DL7, and other third-party formats. The data planner component was improved as well in this release with user-friendly cylinder handling, faster planning for long decompression times, compute plan variations, the ability to print delta pressure in results for minimum gas calculations, and support for identifying overlapping dives when calculating dive plans.

Complete Story