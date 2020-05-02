Linux home directory management is about to undergo major change

Before we dig into homed, let's take a look at the /home directory. This is a crucial directory in the Linux filesystem hierarchy, as it contains all user data and configurations. For some admins, this directory is so important, it is often placed on a separate partition or drive than the operating system. By doing this, user data is safe, even if the operating system were to implode.
However, the way /home is handled within the operating system makes migrating the /home directory not nearly as easy as it should be.
