Linux Kernel 5.6 Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Linux Kernel 5.7 Now

Launched at the end of March 2020, Linux kernel 5.6 was the first to come with built-in WireGuard support, a top-notch, fast, modern, and secure VPN (Virtual Private Network) tunnel for providing next-generation VPN connections on Linux-powered machines. Most probably your GNU/Linux distribution is not even running the Linux 5.6 kernel, but it looks like it never will as it reached end of life last week with the release of the Linux 5.6.19 update, as announced by renowned kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman on the Linux kernel mailing list.

Complete Story



