Linux Mint 20 Ulyana Is Now Available for Download, Here's What's New

Linux Mint 20 entered beta testing a couple of weeks ago, but it looks like it's a very stable release because the developers have just uploaded the final ISO images for the usual Cinnamon, Xfce and MATE flavors on the main download mirror, which you can download right now. Based on Canonical's Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system, Linux Mint 20 offers users long-term support with security updates until 2025, improved support for Nvidia GPUs and Nvidia Optimus, /home directory encryption, and a new file sharing app with encryption called Warpinator.

