Linux Mint to No Longer Offer a KDE Edition After Release of Linux Mint 18.3

So, believe it or not, Linux Mint is dropping the KDE Edition after the release of Linux Mint 18.3 "Sylvia" next month. Clement Lefebvre said that he and his team want to concentrate more on making Linux Mint a better GNU/Linux operating system, and they no longer want to focus on the Linux Mint KDE Edition. While this may sound bad for those using the Linux Mint KDE Edition on their personal computers, it's not, because the Linux Mint developers will still provide them with updates based on the package repositories of Canonical's Kubuntu operating system. You'll still be able to install the latest KDE Plasma desktop environment from the repos though.

