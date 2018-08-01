Linux Without systemd: Why You Should Use Devuan, the Debian Fork

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
Linux Without systemd: Why You Should Use Devuan, the Debian ForkJul 30, 2018, 15:00 (0 Talkback[s])
Systemd is more than an init system. It includes other software, such as networkd and logind, which manage other aspects of your computer. Systemd is a suite of software that serves as the bridge between applications and the underlying Linux kernel. It handles tasks as diverse as managing user logins to hotplugging devices.
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)