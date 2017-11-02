Lucidor - A Lightweight & Cross-Platform Ebook Reader

|
Lucidor - A Lightweight & Cross-Platform Ebook ReaderNov 02, 2017, 12:00 (0 Talkback[s])
Lucidor is a cross-platform ebook reader and manager with support for catalogs in the OPDS format and the EPUB file format. As a XULRunner application, it resembles the look and feel of the famous Firefox web browser with its tabbed layout and configuration settings panel.
