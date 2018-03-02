Microsoft and Canonical to Offer Enhanced VM Experiences for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

To provide the community with a better, high-quality and much-improved Linux VM experience on Hyper-V that's closer in performance to its Windows clients, Microsoft said that it's collaborating with the developers of the open-source XRDP remote desktop protocol (RDP) server. The company wants to let users get an Ubuntu Linux virtual machine running on its Hyper-V virtualization on top of Windows 10 with only three mouse clicks. Microsoft also said that a standard Ubuntu VM would support full clipboard functionality, better mouse experience, window resizing, drive redirection, as well as other essential features.

